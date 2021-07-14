Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (PTI)Kerala Governor ArifMohammed Khan on Wednesday began a day-long fast at Raj Bhavan, his official residence here, to create social awareness against the practice of dowry and end atrocities against women.

It may be for the first time in the history of the southern state that any Governor was fasting for such a social cause.

He is observing the fast in response to a call by various Gandhian organisations to create awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.

Khan began the fast by 8 am and would continue till 6 pm, Raj Bhavan sources here said.

The Governor would also take part in a prayer meeting to be organised at the Gandhi Bhavan here later in the evening before ending the fast, they added.

A dawn-to-dusk fast was progressing at Gandhi Bhavan also where several Gandhians were taking part in the drive under the aegis ofthe Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits.

In a video message issued last evening, Khan said dowry is a "grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women" whose contributions to Kerala's growth are widely acknowledged.

The Gandhian organisations said the programme aims at ending atrocities against women and to address the need to make Kerala a safer place for them.

Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any "organised" voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.

