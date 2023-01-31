Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will attend 'a Day at Sea', an event organised by the Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe) here as part of the 47th raising day of Indian Coast Guard on February 1.

Also Read | Global Shipments of Total Devices Are Likely to Decline … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Khan, who reached the Coast Guard headquarters here on Tuesday was received by the Coast Guard Commander (Kerala & Mahe), DIG N Ravi.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2022-23 Calls for Simpler Tax, Rules for Start-Up Shifting Base to India.

"Coast Guard District Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe) is conducting a Day at Sea on its Raising Day with Hon'ble Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan as Chief Guest for the event," Navy said in a release.

Senior officials of Defence services, delegates from the central and state agencies and other stakeholders will also attend the event.

The Coast Guard Ships, Samarth, Sarang, Samar, Abhinav, Anagh, C-162, C-410, AB Urja Pravaha, Dornier, Advanced Light Aircrafts and Chetak Helicopters will participate in the events at sea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)