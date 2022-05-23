Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): Kerala High Court has asked Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu to produce his return tickets to India so that the court can consider his anticipatory bail plea in a case of sexual assault registered against him.

The court also directed him to come under the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice P Gopinath considered his anticipatory bail plea on Monday. The court also made it clear that the case will be heard on Thursday if the counsel of the petitioner produces the return ticket on or before.

The counsel of Vijay Babu replied that the ticket will be produced as soon as possible. The court also said that the case could be heard on any day if the ticket is produced. Vijay Babu has told the high court that he is ready to appear in court any day or before the investigating officer.

Vijay Babu alleged in court that he did not sexually assault.

Babu said, "Everything is done for news. I have not had the opportunity to explain my argument. Only now, after being arrested, do I get a chance to explain my situation. I should take the opportunity to explain my part on how this happened. The documents may show that the complaint is prima facie false. If someone says I was tortured, I have no chance to say I did not. The action was taken on the complaint that the name of the victim was being published in the newspaper every day and it was unfortunate that the incident was reported by the police. I did not know what was going on in his case."

Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

His passport was impounded on last week. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju on last week said that, "Vijay Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on May 24. Failure to do so will result in a Red Corner Notice against him."

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. (ANI)

