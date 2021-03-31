Kochi, Mar 31 (PTI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the polls. Disposing of the plea, the court issued directions over the Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) in the electoral rolls, saying the persons whose names were listed in multiple constituenciessubmit an affidavit to the effect that they voted only once. It should be ensured that those who have multiple votes will vote only once, the court said.

The court expressed satisfaction over the guidelines submitted by the Election Commission to prevent double voting.

Also, the court issued directions that the postal votes be stored along with the VVPAT machines in the strong room.

The postal ballot boxes should be sealed in the presence of the candidates or their agents.

The whole process should be videographed, the court said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala expressed surprise over the Election Commission's finding that there are only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) in the electoral rolls in Kerala.

His reaction came a day after the poll body informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 DSEs from 3,16,671 entries in electoral rolls.

The EC had said it found the 38,586 DSEs after analysing the data provided by political parties. Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said, "The EC had told the court that there are only 38,586 DSEs. That's very surprising. Bogus voters were added to the voters' list across the state."

"Across 140 constituencies, I have lodged 4,34,000 complaints regarding the bogus voters. I stand firm by that. The complaints were verified," he said. He further said the matter of multiple entries was not minor and it amounts to sabotaging the election process.

The High Court had directed the EC to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly. The Leader of Opposition had alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

