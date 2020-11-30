Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaram MLA MC Kamarudheen in connection with the Fashion Gold jewellery investment scam case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon rejected the plea and also directed the jail authorities to provide adequate treatment to the MLA in case he faced any health problems.

Earlier today, Kamarudheen's lawyer was unable to attend the online hearing, therefore the petition was postponed to December 8. Later, the lawyer appeared and sought a hearing today itself, after which, the court heard the arguments and rejected the plea.

Previously, the Kerala High Court had dismissed Kamarudheen's plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in connection with the Fashion Gold jewellery investment scam.

Kamarudheen, who was arrested in the case on November 11, is currently under judicial custody.

A case was registered against Kamarudheen for cheating investors in a company named Fashion Gold. This company was allegedly set up by him and another IUML leader Pookoya Thangal in the year 2017 with 700 investors. These investors have filed over 25 cases against him for cheating.

In his plea seeking quashing of the FIR in the matter, Kamarudheen had submitted that the ruling party was utilising the situation by influencing the police to register cases against him on the complaint of some investors of the company, in which he is a minority shareholder and a director.

"I am not the managing director of the company or accept remuneration from the company but get a share of profit for my investment," it had added. (ANI)

