Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which stipulated that quarries in the state must be at least 200 metres away from residential areas.

The NGT had issued the order while considering a petition related to a quarry in Palakkad district of the state. However, quarry owners approached the High Court challenging the order.

The quarry owners alleged that the NGT had issued the order after hearing only the Environment Department of the state and did not hear their side.

On preliminary examination, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court came to the conclusion that the tribunal did not hear all the parties concerned before passing the order.

According to the State government, it had earlier decided the minimum distance between quarries and residential areas at 50 metres. (ANI)

