Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI): Amid high number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Health Department of the State bagged three national awards.

State Health Minister Veena George, in a statement, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the awards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the social media, said Kerala bagged the award in the Aarogya Manthan 3.0 for providing the most number of free treatments in the country.

"It is a proud achievement that 13.66 per cent, which is 27.5 lakh of the total two crore, free treatments conducted in the country during the last three years were in Kerala," Vijayan said.

He said the award was a recognition of the work done by the State through the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP).

Also, he said the Kottayam Medical College bagged the award for most number of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra award was bagged by Alappuzha Medical College, he said.

George said a State health agency (SHA) was formed under the Health Department for the implementation of KASP projects.

"SHA played a major role in coordinating the COVID-19 treatment between the government and private hospitals in the state," the Minister said.

