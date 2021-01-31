Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, who led the state's COVID-19 battle against the deadly virus and received global appreciation for her efforts, has bagged the Manorama News Newsmaker award for 2020.

Shailaja won the award after securing the maximum number of viewers votes from among those who were shortlisted for the final contest.

The announcement in this regard was made by Film actor Renji Panicker during a programme aired by the news channel in connection with the award on Sunday.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, Film director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Joy Sebastian, Co Founder and CEO Techgentsia, who had won the Innovation Challenge for developing video conferencing solutions organised by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, were the others who had reached the final round.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)