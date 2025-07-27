Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kannur, Kasargod and Idukki districts for Sunday.

As incessant rainfall continues in the monsoon season, the Met department has put Kerala's Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts on a yellow alert for today.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Taxi Driver Shot in Head in Badarpur Area, Critical; 2 Arrested.

In its forecast for Sunday, IMD predicted squally wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph to prevail over most parts of the Westcentral Arabian Sea & Eastcentral Arabian Sea, many parts of the Southwest Arabian Sea, and the Southern parts of the North Arabian Sea.

IMD has also issued a high wave alert in Kasaragod and Kannur's coastal regions.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Meets Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Who Led Operation Sindoor Presser, Says 'She Epitomises Grace, Valour, Dignity, and Bravery' (See Post).

"High Wave Alert for the coast of KASARAGOD, KANNUR, KERALA from Kunzhathur to Kotte Kunnu. High waves in the range of 3.2 - 3.5 meters are forecasted from 17:30 hours on July 26 to 17:30 hours on July 28. It advised that one be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation," IMD said in its forecast.

The orange alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in the commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a 'yellow alert for Maharashtra's Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts for Sunday. The Met department has issued an 'Orange' alert for Raigad on Sunday.

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour on Saturday, with an average rainfall from 8 am to 10 pm recorded 6.80 mm for Mumbai City, 11.53 mm in the Eastern suburb and 7.42 mm in the Western suburb, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.

"The Depression over east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of today, the 26th July over the same region, near Lat. 23.3°N and Long. 81.0°E, about 30 km south-southeast of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh), 110 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) and 170 km east-southeast of Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). It is very likely to continue to move westwards across Madhya Pradesh and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by tomorrow, the 27th July, 2025," the IMD said in a post on X.

IMD in its forecast stated that isolated very heavy rainfall will take place over Coastal Karnataka during July 27th-29th.

"Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days. Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next 7 days.", it stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)