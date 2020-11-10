Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 10 (ANI): Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said that journalist Siddique Kappan who was arrested during his visit to Uttar Pradesh, should get justice and attempts are being made to block independent journalism.

After meeting Kappan's wife, who visited him here on Monday, he told media persons that the Uttar Pradesh government should be prepared to tell his family what he did wrong.

"It has been a month since the journalist was arrested by the UP police. He has been remanded in police custody indefinitely. There is a denial of justice going on. If he has committed a crime, evidence has to be produced and file a charge sheet. Detaining someone indefinitely is not a part of a democratic system," he said.

"Our constitution does not allow the illegal detention of a person and it is a violation of human rights," he added.

Siddique Kappan was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Hathras. (ANI)

