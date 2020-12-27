Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Kerala registered 4,905 new COVID-19 cases and 25 related deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected in the state to 7.40 lakh.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said out of the total positive cases, 4,307 were of local transmission and the contact source of infection for 471 was not traceable.

"There are 44 healthcare workers among those infected. At the same time, 3,463 patients have recovered from the disease. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 83 have travelled to the state from outside," the Minister said in a release.

The Minister noted that 46,116 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.64 per cent.

A total of 76.95 lakh samples have so far been sent for testing.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive today for coronavirus are Ernakulam 605, Kozhikode 579, Malappuram 517, Kottayam 509, Kollam 501, Thiruvananthapuram 322, Kannur 289 and others

"Currently, there are 65,169 patients diagnosed with the disease and still undergoing treatment while a total of 6.72 lakh have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the State," the release said.

There arecurrently 2,56,614 people under observation in the state while 13,149 in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Seven new places were demarcated as new hotspots today while four areas were excluded.

There are 466 hotspots in Kerala now.

