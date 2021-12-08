Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday recorded 5,038 new infections and 112 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,67,063 and the toll to 42,014.

With 4,039 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 50,95,263 and the active cases reached 40,959, it said.

Of the 112, 35 were logged over the last few days and 77 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

As many as 68,427 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 773 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (764) and Kozhikode (615).

Of the new cases, 53 were health workers, 17 from outside the state and 4,724 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 244.

There are currently 1,63,682 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,58,990 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,692 in hospitals, the release said.

