Thiruvananthapuram, July 27: In a historic move, the Kerala government has decided to grant reservations to transgender students pursuing BSc nursing courses in their state. “Reservations have been granted to transgenders in the field of nursing. One seat would be reserved for transgenders in the BSc nursing course and one seat in the General Nursing course,” Health Minister Veena George said in a statement. Transgender Persons Can Avail Already Earmarked Reservations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

This is the first time in history that a reservation has been introduced for transgender people in the field of nursing. "This government is doing great work for the upliftment of the transgender community. In continuation of this, the representation of the transgender community will be ensured in the health sector as well", added George. First Transgender Fashion Show Organised in Surat, Gujarat to Bring Awareness Towards Third-Gender People (View Photos).

The state government has been taking great initiatives for the upliftment of the marginalised community and the reservation in the nursing sector is part of such efforts. "The reservation is envisaged to ensure the representation of the community members in the nursing sector as well," the minister added.