Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Kerala police arrested a 28-year-old man after his 51-year-old wife was electrocuted near Karakkonam in Thiruvananthapuram district on Saturday.

As per the police's statement, Sakha Kumari (51) had married Arun (28) around two months ago.

"Arun was not happy with their married life and the couple used to fight often. Today (Saturday) morning Arun informed their neighbours that Sakha Kumari was electrocuted from the Christmas decorations at their house and with the help of neighbours she was taken to a hospital near Karakkonam where she was declared brought dead," it said.

Police added the hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, after which Arun was taken into custody.

"During interrogation he admitted that she was murdered. Further investigation in the case is underway and we are waiting for Sakha Kumari's post mortem report," the statement added. (ANI)

