Malappuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): A 17-year-old plus two student delivered a baby at her house with the help of a YouTube video in the Malappuram district of Kerala, said police.

The police have arrested a 21-year-old neighbour for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl, added the police.

According to the police, the girl's family was unaware of her pregnancy. Her parents found out after they saw the minor girl bleeding in her room two days after the delivery.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital. At present, the girl and her child are undergoing treatment in Manjeri Government Medical college, as per the police.

"In our primary investigation, it was rape by forcible compulsion. After she recovered from mental trauma, we will investigate the situation which led her to conceal her pregnancy. It will also be investigated why the hospitals did not report it," said Advocate Sajesh Bhasker.

"The primary investigation is going on. She has sought medical assistance twice but the hospital did not report it to the police. Covering abuse is also an offence. When a minor and unmarried girl reaches for treatment, the doctors and hospitals have the responsibility to report it," he added.

"Naturally, the trauma affected her and she was unable to make a decision. The child welfare committee has given counselling to the girl. She revealed that she was scared and concealed the pregnancy from her parents," added the CWC Chairman.

The girl's father works as a night security guard, while the mother is visually challenged.

A case had been registered by the Kottakkal police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (ANI)

