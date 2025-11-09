Thrissur (Kerala) [India], November 9 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, offered prayers at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday and handed over a cheque of Rs 15 crore to the Guruvayur Devaswom as the first instalment towards the construction of the proposed Devaswom Multi-Speciality Hospital in Thrissur district.

Ambani arrived in Guruvayur around 7:30 am by helicopter and was received at the Sree Krishna College grounds by Devaswom Chairman Dr V K Vijayan, Administrator C Manoj, and Administrator O B Arun Kumar.

He was later escorted to the Srivatsam Guest House and adorned with a golden ribbon before proceeding to the temple for darshan.

Due to special darshan restrictions on public holidays, Ambani entered the temple after lighting ghee lamps for 25 devotees. He offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan at the Nalambalam and later received prasadam from the temple priest (melsanthi). Ambani also made offerings at the flagpost, including garlands, fruits, and sugar.

Following the rituals, the Devaswom chairman presented Ambani with the prasadam of Lord Guruvayurappan and a mural painting as a token of appreciation.

During the visit, Devaswom officials also presented the outline of the upcoming multi-speciality hospital project and details related to the temple's elephants.

Earlier today, Ambani also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, where he offered prayers during the Suprabhata Seva.

He was received by Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, who made special arrangements for the darshan.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) to Mukesh Ambani at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Additional EO presented him with theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara as a token of divine blessings. (ANI)

