Kochi, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran was booked by the police on Monday for allegedly making a provocative speech during a UDF protest here last week.

According to the police, Sudhakaran, who is also a senior MP representing Kannur Parliament constituency, was booked under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) on the basis of a complaint filed by a corporation councillor of the ruling CPI(M).

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Attack in Odisha: Panic Grips Villagers After Big Cat Eats Woman Fetching Firewood in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary; Forest Officials Issue Alert.

The complainant alleged that Sudhakaran made the provocative speech during the UDF protest organised outside the Kochi city corporation office last Thursday against the CPI(M)-led council's failure in dousing the recent Brahmapuram waste plant fire.

Reacting to the development, Sudhakaran termed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's decision to register the case against him for his speech as a "politically petty act".

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

Slamming Vijayan, who has been his political rival since his student days, Sudhakaran said how many cases would have to be lodged against the Chief Minister for the alleged provocative remarks he had made many times in the past.

"It is the Chief Minister's delusion that the police can lodge the case and corner me," Sudhakaran said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)