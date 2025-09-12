Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): Kerala Police on Friday said 146 people were arrested and narcotics including MDMA and cannabis were seized during a statewide drive named Operation D-Hunt.

According to a release from the Kerala Police, as part of Operation D-Hunt, a special statewide drive was conducted on Thursday (September 11) targeting individuals suspected of engaging in the sale of narcotic drugs. A total of 1,838 people were subjected to checks across the state. In connection with possession of various types of prohibited narcotic substances, 140 cases were registered, and 146 persons were arrested.

From the arrested individuals, the police seized narcotics, including MDMA (0.103972 kg), cannabis (0.19358 kg), and cannabis beedis (87 pieces).

Operation D-Hunt was carried out across the state on September 11, 2025, with the objective of identifying and taking stringent legal action against those involved in the storage and distribution of prohibited narcotic drugs.

Meanwhile, a zonal-level conference on aviation security was held at Cochin International Airport on Friday, where Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport officials reviewed modern security measures, including AI surveillance, full-body scanners, and cybersecurity.

The meeting was chaired by senior CISF officer Praveer Ranjan, IPS, and aimed at strengthening safe and smooth air travel.

In a post on X, CISF shared, "The Zonal-level Operational Conference on Aviation Security was convened at Cochin International Airport, Kerala, under the chairmanship of Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, SDG/APS. The conference was graced by the esteemed presence of IG/APS-II, DIG/APSZ, CASOs/Senior officers from CIAL and various major airports."

"Senior officers of CISF and CIAL reviewed aviation security operations in the modern context, with emphasis on AI-driven surveillance, full-body scanners, intrusion detection systems and cybersecurity. CISF reiterates its commitment to providing secure and seamless air travel," the post read. (ANI)

