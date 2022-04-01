Kasargod (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): Police have arrested a hotel worker in the Kasargod district of Kerala for allegedly raping and killing a pregnant goat.

Police have registered a case under section 377 of IPC and under prevention of cruelty against animals.

According to Hosdurg police, the incident took place on Wednesday early morning in a hotel in Kasargod.

"Police have arrested a hotel employee for allegedly raping and killing a pregnant goat in Kasargod district. A case under section 377 of IPC and prevention of cruelty against animals has been registered," said Hosdurg Police on Thursday.

Some hotel staff found the dead goat when they rushed to the cattle shed after hearing a commotion. The goat is said to be four months pregnant.

The police arrested the accused who was identified as Senthil hailing from Tamil Nadu, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the hotel owner.

The accused is said to be working in the hotel for three months. (ANI)

