Kottayam (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Kerala Police on Monday registered a case against Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt for his alleged controversial "Narcotic Jihad" remarks.

The case has been registered by Kuravilangad police in Kottayam district on the direction of Judicial Magistrate Court, Pala. The complaint was filed by All India Imam's Council Kottayam district president, Abdul Aziz Maulavi.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Addressing devotees at a church on September 9 this year, Joseph Kallangarat had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he had commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)