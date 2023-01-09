Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) A Kerala police officer, accused in several criminal cases, was dismissed from the service on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi | Inmates in All the 16 Central Jails of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli Will Start … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Invoking Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act for the first time, State Police Chief Anil Kant ordered removal of P R Sunu, suspended SHO of Beypore Police Station, for "bad character."

Also Read | Dog Attack in Gujarat: Girl Bitten by Rabid Dog While Playing in Front of Her House in Surat, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

The section lays down the conditions, which includes being accused of criminal offences, for termination from the force.

The move comes in the wake of a strong directive from the State government to take action 'against criminals' in the police, a statement issued by the State Police Media Cell said.

Sunu is an accused in four criminal cases, including that of rape, and has also faced departmental action over 10 times.

The Station House Officer was suspended in November last year based on a report filed by the Ernakulam City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju stating that Sunu has connections with allegedly undesirable elements.

Thrikkakara Police, in Ernakulam District, had late last year registered a rape case against Sunu and others on a complaint by a woman and had taken him into custody.

However, no arrest was recorded due to lack of evidence against him, police had said back then.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)