Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi was questioned by Kerala police on Wednesday in connection with a complaint by a woman journalist in a case of alleged misbehaviour.

Suresh Gopi appeared at Nadakkav police station in Kozhikode for questioning today morning accompanied by BJP leaders. Gopi is a BJP leader and ex-MP of Rajya Sabha.

BJP state president K Surendran and party leader MT Ramesh were also present.

On October 28, the Kerala Police registered a case against Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist while he was interacting with reporters in Kozhikode.

The case was registered under section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Nadakkav police station in Kozhikode after the woman journalist filed a complaint against the actor to the district police commissioner, said police.

A purported video of the incident shows Gopi responding to a question posed by the journalist with 'Mole' (daughter) and placing his hand on her shoulder. The journalist moves back and then when she asks a second question, the actor again places his hand on her shoulder and the journalist is seen pushing away his hand.

Gopi later apologised to the journalist on whose shoulder he put his hand twice while responding to questions by media persons.

The actor, in a social media post, said he had behaved in a friendly manner towards the journalist and tendered an apology for his alleged misbehaviour saying that he meant to treat her with affection.

However, the journalist said the apology seemed to be an "explanation" rather than an apology. (ANI)

