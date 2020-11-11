Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) The Kerala police have received more than 2,800 complaints of domestic violence across the state during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Of the total plaints received during the period, a total of 2,757 have been settled, an official statement said here.

"Since the lockdown began, police have received 2,868 complaints of domestic violence from various districts of the state till October 31.

Of these, 2,757 have been settled under the aegis of the district police chiefs," it said.

State police chief DGP Loknath Behera directed to settle the rest of the 111 complaints under the aegis of the Inspector General (IG) in charge of the police headquarters here and the Women's Cell superintendent of police (SP).

The DGP, who recently took part in an online adalat to resolve complaints related to domestic violence, at the behest of the newly-set up Conflict Resolution Centre at the district level, listened to the grievances of many people and suggested solutions, it said.

Behera said it was a time consuming process to register a case and file a charge-sheet in the court on complaints received in connection with the domestic violence.

The new system, which seeks to find a solution through means like direct counselling by meeting plaintiff and opposite parties, was convenient not only for police but also for the complainants involved, he said.

A solution would be evolved when complainants and opposite parties open up their mind and talk to each other and police can play a crucial role in this, the DGP said.

"The diligence and dedication shown by the police in resolving complaints is an important factor behind the success of this scheme.

So, district police chiefs should give special attention in considering the complaints of domestic violence and resolve it," the top official added.

As many as 20 women, from various parts of the state, took part in the online adalat and lodged complaints with the state police chief, who directed the district police chiefs to ensure follow-up action.

