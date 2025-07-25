Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): The convict in the 2011 Soumya rape and murder convict, Govindachamy, was on Friday morning caught hours after he escaped from Kannur Jail.

Earlier today, Govindachamy escaped from Kannur Central Jail in Kannur Town, Police said.

Police had launched a massive manhunt deploying the K-9 squad at the Kannur Central Jail in search of the accused.

According to the police, Govindachamy was serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya, who was attacked while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur on February 1, 2011.

Earlier, the Office of the District Police Chief issued a wanted notice for Govindachamy.

"The GOVINDA SWAMI C NO.46 (Accused in SOUMYA MURDER Case) escaped from Central Prison Kannur today (25/07/2025) morning. Anybody getting any information about the wanted criminal shall inform the following persons urgently. Identification mark: He does not have one arm," the notice read. (ANI)

