Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Kerala on Thursday recorded 4,064 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 64,87,837 in the state.

The southern state also reported 212 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 64,803, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 15 were reported in the last 24 hours, 37 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 160 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 9,531 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 63,80,561 and the active cases dropped to 41,675, the release said.

As many as 51,974 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 553 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 543 and Kozhikode 425, the release said.

Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 9 from outside the State and 3,858 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 162, the release said.

There are currently 1,27,341 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,24,493 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,848 in hospitals, the release said.

