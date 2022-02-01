Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) After dropping below the 50,000 mark for a day, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday rose to 51,887 raising the caseload to 60,77,556 in the state.

The southern state had reported 42,154 cases a day ago.

Kerala on Tuesday also reported 1,205 deaths which raised the total fatalities in the state to 55,600, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 24 were reported in the last 24 hours, 118 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 1,063 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 40,383 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 56,53,376.

However, as the number of recoveries were less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state rose to 3,67,847, the release said.

As many as 1,21,048 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 9,331, followed by Thrissur (7,306), Thiruvananthapuram (6,121), Kozhikode (4,234), Kollam (3,999), Kottyam (3,601), Palakkad (3,049), Alappuzha (2,967), Malappuram (2,838), Pathanamthitta (2,678), Idukki (2,130) and Kannur (2,081).

The remaining districts -- Wayanad and Kasaragod -- recorded less than 2,000 cases with 1,000 and 552, respectively.

Of the new cases, 462 were health workers, 221 from outside the State and 47,612 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 3,602, the release said.

There are currently 5,32,995 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,21,352 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,643 in hospitals.

