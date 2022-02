Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Kerala has reported 26,729 new COVID cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 3,29,348.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Kills Neighbour After Dispute Over Rs 100 In Dahisar, Arrested.

As many as 49,261 recoveries from the virus were also reported.

The Kerala government has also added 115 deaths to the Covid deaths which were not added due to lack of documents along with 378 deaths as per new guidelines of the central government.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old School Teacher Attempts To Rape Minor Girl In Chatrinaka, Arrested.

The total COVID death toll in Kerala now stands at 58,255. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)