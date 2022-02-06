Mumbai, February 6: A man allegedly killed his 28-year-old neighbour due to dispute over Rs 100 in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Friday. The accused has been identified as Kokate Parmeshwar. He tried to pass it off as suicide. Parmeshwar reportedly smothered Raju Patil and then tried to set him on fire. The accused was arrested by the police. Murder Over Loud Music: Mumbai Man Kills Neighbour For Refusing To Turn Down Music Volume.

Patil had given Rs 100 to Parmeshwar. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, when Patil asked for his money back, an argument broke out between the two as Parmeshwar refused to pay him. Patil then reportedly abused the accused. In a fit of anger, Parmeshwar attacked him and smothered Patil to death.

The accused then wrapped Patil's body in a mattress and set it ablaze. He then called the police and told them that his neighbour is committing suicide. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The fire brigade was also called in. The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. Maharashtra: Man Kills Neighbour Who Objects Dumping of Garbage in Yavatmal District.

During the autopsy, it was found out that Patil died due to smothering and not because of burn injuries. The police became suspicious of Parmeshwar's activities. Cops detained him for questioning. During interrogation, Parmeshwar confessed to his crime. He was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

