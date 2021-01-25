Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Kerala reported 3,361 positive cases, including a UK returnee, on Monday, while 5606 people were cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to 8.93 lakh and recoveries to 8.19 lakh, the government said.

Seventeen more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,624.

As many as 70,624 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

In the 24 hours ending 2 pm on Monday, 30,903 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.88 per cent.

So far, 92,89,304 samples have been sent for testing.

While the total cases has soared to 8,93,639, recoveries to 8,19,156, theactive cases touched 70,624, she said.

Ernakulam accounted for the maximum of 487 cases,followed by Kozhikode 439, Kollam 399 and Thiruvananthapuram 313.

Of the positive cases, 43 are health workers, 73 had come from outside the state and 2969 were infected through contact. As many as 2,14,211 are under observation in various districts, including 12,116 in hospitals, the minister said.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the increasing COVID- 19 cases in Kerala, the Indian Medical Association said the state governmentshould take stringent steps toprevent further rise incases.

Since the past few weeks, positive cases in Kerala state have been witnessing a steep rise.

In Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts over 1000 cases are being reported each day which will lead to severe shortage of Intensive Care Unit facilities.

Stringent measuresare needed to stop the spread of the virus, the IMA said in a press release.

With the reopening of colleges, cinema theatres, malls and liquor bars, the restrictions have been reduced, which was dangerous

There is a need to increase vaccination centres, the IMA said.

