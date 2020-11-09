Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 9 (ANI): A total of 3,593 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Monday.

State Health Department said 5,983 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. Out of 3,593 new cases, 3,070 people were infected through direct contact and the source of infection of 409 was not known. Those infected include 53 health personnel.

The death toll rose to 1,714 in the state with 22 more fatalities.

A total of 32,489 samples were tested for the disease yesterday and the positivity rate was 11.06 per cent. Till now, a total of 51,30,922 samples have been tested. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 61 travelled to Kerala from outside.

At present, 79,410 patients are undergoing treatment in the state while 4,08,460 people have been discharged.

Currently 3,16,096 people are under observation across the state - 2,96,208 under isolation at home or institutional quarantine centres and 19,888 in hospitals.

Two places in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts were declared as new hotspots on Monday while seven areas were excluded from the category. There are 612 hotspots in Kerala at present. (ANI)

