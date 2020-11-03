Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said 4,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported in the state.

He said that 3,599 persons were infected through contact while the source of infection in 438 was unknown and 47 health personnel were among those infected.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

The district-wise figures for the new positive cases are Kozhikode (576), Ernakulam (518), Alappuzha (498), Malappuram (467), Thrissur (433), Thiruvananthapuram (361), Kollam (350), Palakkad (286), Kottayam (246), Kannur (195), Idukki (60), Kasaragod (58), Wayanad (46) and Pathanamthitta (44). Of those diagnosed, 54 have a history of travelling to the state from outside.

The numbers for the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Kozhikode (541), Ernakulam (407), Alappuzha (482), Malappuram (440), Thrissur (420), Thiruvananthapuram (281), Kollam (339), Palakkad (133), Kottayam (244), Kannur (135), Idukki (53), Kasargod (54), Wayanad (42) and Pathanamthitta (28).

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Firecrackers Named After PM Narendra Modi, Rafale Skyshots Hit Market in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

The count of the infected healthcare workers from the districts is Kannur (9), Ernakulam (8) Kozhikode (8), Thiruvananthapuram (7), Thrissur (5), Pathanamthitta (4), Kollam (3), Kasaragod (2) and Malappuram (1).

Meanwhile 7,108 patients have recovered from the coronavirus and 86,681 patients still undergoing treatment.

A total of 2,93,221 people are under observation in various districts of the state - 2,71,744 are in isolation at their homes or institutional quarantine centres while 21,477 are in hospitals. A total of 2,437 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In last 24 hours, 33,345 samples were tested while a total of 47,28,404 samples have so far been sent for testing in the state.

There are 657 hotspots in Kerala. Five new places in Palakkad, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts were declared as hotspots today while 19 areas were excluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)