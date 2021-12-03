Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 320 deaths of which 254 were added in accordance with the new guidelines of the central government.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Will Likely Prevent Disease, Death Regardless of Variant: WHO.

The death toll in the state stands at 40,855.

The state has 44,376 active cases.

Also Read | Delhi Man Robs iPhone at Knife-Point to Gift His Girlfriend, Held.

The bulletin said the state reported 4,128 recoveries in the last 24 hours and 59,702 samples were tested in the period. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)