Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,991 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday taking the active cases to 65,054 in the state.

According to government data, 4,413 people were infected through contact and the contact source of infection for 425 was not known.

A total of 59 healthcare workers among those infected and 5,111 patients have recovered from the disease.

With 23 more deaths due to the disease, the toll in the state has gone up to 3,095.

A total of 52,790 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.45 per cent.

The district-wise numbers for the new positive cases today are Ernakulam 602, Malappuram 511, Pathanamthitta 493, Kottayam 477, Kozhikode 452, Thrissur 436, Kollam 417, Thiruvananthapuram 386, Alappuzha 364, Kannur 266, Palakkad 226, Wayanad 174, Idukki 107 and Kasargod 80.

Of those diagnosed with the disease, 94 are those who arrived in the state from outside.

The virus has been confirmed in 37 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing for the mutant COVID strain.

The count for the locally transmitted cases in the districts is - Ernakulam 553, Malappuram 459, Pathanamthitta 433, Kottayam 454, Kozhikode 425, Thrissur 421, Kollam 412, Thiruvananthapuram 248, Alappuzha 353, Kannur 202, Palakkad 120, Wayanad 163, Idukki 102 and Kasaragod 68.

The count for the infected healthcare personnel from the districts is Kannur 12, Pathanamthitta 9, Ernakulam and Kozhikode 6 each, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram 5 each, Wayanad 4, Kollam 3, and Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasargod 1 each.

The district-wise figures for the patients who tested negative today are Thiruvananthapuram 357, Kollam 363, Pathanamthitta 255, Alappuzha 393, Kottayam 480, Idukki 144, Ernakulam 594, Thrissur 637, Palakkad 246, Malappuram 480, Kozhikode 707, Wayanad 214, Kannur 213 and Kasaragod 28.

So far, 6,97,591 people have recovered from coronavirus in Kerala even as 65,054 patients are still undergoing treatment.

A total of 2,43,828 people under observation in various districts of the state - 2,31,831 under home or institutional quarantine and 11,997 in isolation at hospitals while 1,384 persons were hospitalised today.

Two places were declared as new hotspots today while four areas were excluded. At present, there are 456 hotspots in the state. (ANI)

