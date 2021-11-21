Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,080 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 58,088 and with new 40 deaths, the total death has gone up to 37,495.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched.

As per the bulletin issued by the state health department, as many as 7,908 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, the recoveries in the state mounted to 50,04,786.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'We Didn't Progress in 75 Years As Much as We Could Have'.

As many as 1,16,50,55,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administrated across the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)