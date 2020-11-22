Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Kerala has recorded 5,254 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Kerala State Government on Sunday.

According to the data published by the Kerala State Government, "Active cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 65,856. Total recoveries are 4,94,664 in the state."

India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227.

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. (ANI)

