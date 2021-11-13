Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Kerala logged 6,468 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 29 health workers, and 23 deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 50,55,224 and the toll to 35,685.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Proposes to Shut Schools For a Week, Govt Employees to Work From Home; Check Emergency Measures Announced Today.

Among the districts Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases--907, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 850 and Thrissur with 772.

Also Read | BSP President Mayawati’s Mother Ramrati Dies at 92.

Active cases stood at 68,630, out of which only 6.7 per cent have been hospitalised, a health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 6,468 persons recuperated from the disease. taking the total cured in the state to 49,50,281.

A total of 71,906 samples in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that there are 46 wards across 39 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above 10 per cent.

Out of those found infected today, 28 reached the state from outside while 5,914 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 497 are yet to be traced.

There are 2,25,227 persons under observation in the state, out of which 5,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)