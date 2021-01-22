Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala on Friday logged 6,753 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall infection count to 8.76 lakh while one more UK returnee tested positive for the mutated strain, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

She said 19 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported as the toll mounted to 3,564.

As many as 6,108 people recovered from the disease with the cumulative number of those cured touching 8,03,094.

Currently, there were 70,395 active cases in the state,

A 34-year old Kannur native was found carrying the new strain of the coronavirus, detected in the UK, during a test done at CSIR Lab in New Delhi, taking the number of those with the mutated version to ten in the state, the Minister said.

With the 6,700 plus fresh cases, which included 62 health workers, the COVID-19 tally stood at 8,76,580, she said in a release, adding two UK returnees were among those who tested positive on Friday. "The state has tested 58,057 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 11.63 per cent. Till now, 91,48,957 samples have been tested in the state," she said.

"Out of those infected on Friday, as many as 72 reached the state from outside while 6,109 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 510 is yet to be traced," the release said.

There were 2,11,277 people under observation in the state out of which 11,873 in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

The number of hotspots in the state stood at 407 with the addition of four regions and removal of three.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 1,018 cases, followed by Kozhikode 740, Pathanamthitta with 624 cases and Malappuram with 582 cases.

Kasaragod reported the least number of 67 cases, the release added.

