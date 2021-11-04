Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department bulletin, the total active caseload in the state is 74,552.

A total of 5,936 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As per the bulletin, 71,841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

