Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 (PTI) Five health workers are among the 83 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala while one more death was reported on Thursday, taking the state's infection count to 2,224 and the toll to 18.

A total of 62 people recovered from the disease.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 27 had returned from abroad and 37, including 20 from Maharashtra and seven from Delhi, were among those who had come from other states, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. Fourteen people were infected through contact, he said. Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases at 25, followed by Palakkad 13, Malappuram and Kasaragod 10 each, Kollam eight, Kannur seven, Pathnamthitta five, Ernakulam and Kottayam two cases each and Kozhikode one. There are 133 hotspots in the state with the addition of two places in Palakkad. Thirtyfive places have been removed from the list.

