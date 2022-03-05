Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 5 (ANI): Kerala Revenue Department has planned to implement National Housing Park to showcase housing models costing Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

The Kerala government said that it is the first such project in India.

The exhibition will come up in six acres of land and will be developed as a tourist attraction.

"Kerala Revenue Department plans to implement National Housing Park for the first time in India. The project will set up an extensive exhibition of houses built at a cost of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh on six acres of land and will be converted to a tourism hub," the Kerala Government tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

