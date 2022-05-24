Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): After the Kerala High Court asked actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu to produce his return ticket to India, his counsel produced it on Tuesday in the sexual assault case registered against the actor. The return ticket which was produced today in the High Court is for May 30 from Dubai.

Yesterday the Court asked him to produce his return tickets to India so that the court can consider his anticipatory bail plea. Court also directed him to come over in the jurisdiction of the court. Court also made it clear that the case will hear on Thursday if the counsel of the petitioner produces the return ticket on or before.

Earlier Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Vijay Babu for sexual assault on an actress' complaint. After that, police also registered another case against him for disclosing the complainant's identity through Facebook.

His passport was impounded on last week. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju on last week said that, "Vijay Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on 24th May. Failure to do so will result in a Red Corner Notice against him."

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint. The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victims roles in movies. (ANI)

