Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest at Kannur University in Kerala on Thursday.

The protest comes in response to a directive from the university's Vice Chancellor to establish a monitoring committee. This committee will oversee the content of events held in affiliated colleges to ensure that no anti-national elements are present.

Visuals showed the activists attempting to barge into the university's administrative office and the police preventing them. As a mark of protest, they also burned the copies of the order.

The university has warned that strict action will be taken against any event found to include anti-national elements. SFI activists are protesting, likely citing concerns over freedom of expression and academic autonomy.

The seven-member committee consists of the university registrar and six professors. (ANI)

