Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), India, April 27 (ANI): The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday received a bomb threat via email, officials said in Sunday.

The bomb squads are conducting thorough checks across the terminals.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Reiterates 'Jan Suraaj Party Will Go Solo for Upcoming Polls'.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)