Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): A supervisor at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala's capital city sustained a head injury after being attacked by a female tiger on Sunday morning, zoo authorities said.

The incident took place while the employee, identified as Ramachandran Nair, was overseeing cleaning work near the tigress' enclosure.

Also Read | Suicide Bid in Gwalior: Heartbroken After Wife Leaves Him, Drunk Man Jumps off 35-Foot Railway Overbridge in Madhya Pradesh to End Life; Survives With Minor Injuries.

The tigress, named Babitha, had been translocated from Wayanad and was recently shifted from a quarantine facility to the main enclosure after undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Zoo officials said that the attack occurred when Ramachandran was in the keeper's gallery, a space typically used by staff to monitor the enclosure. The tigress suddenly lunged at the supervisor through the enclosure's bars, clawing his head before he had a chance to react.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: After a Week of Disruptions, Lok Sabha To Discuss 'Operation Sindoor' on July 28.

Ramachandran was initially rushed to the General Hospital and later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where he received four stitches for the wound on his head. He was discharged the same day and is recovering at home.

The tigress involved in the incident was captured from Wayanad and brought to the city zoo in April 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)