Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): Three men have been remanded in judicial custody in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead at her house in Kayalode under the Pinarayi police station limits on Tuesday, Kerala Police said.

The woman died purportedly due to alleged moral policing by a group of locals.

The arrested are M C Mubsheer (28) of V.C. Manzil, K A Faisal (34) of Kaniyan Valappil, and V K Rafnas (24) of Koodathan Kandi House -- all residents of Parambayi. The accused were produced befor court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.

The woman, Raseena from Parambayi, died allegedly by suicide after being purportedly publicly harassed and shamed for being seen with a male friend.

The incident that led to the tragedy occurred last Sunday evening near Achankara Mosque, where Raseena was found sitting in a car with her male friend. The accused allegedly dragged the young man to a nearby ground, assaulted him brutally, and confiscated his mobile phone and tablet.

On Tuesday, Raseena was found hanging in her bedroom at home.

Pinarayi Police confirmed that the arrests were made based on details found in her suicide note.

BJP Kannur District President K K Vinod Kumar has claimed that the tragic suicide of a young woman, who took her own life after facing mob shaming in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's hometown, is an example of SDPI-linked terrorist activity.

He alleged that the incident reflects the extremist behavior of SDPI members in the region. So far, three SDPI activists have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Vinod Kumar said, "Kannur is district of Chief Minister. The mob trial took place near the CM's home. One lady was talking with a man. What is wrong in that? 3 SDPI workers reached there. That man was brought to SDPI office and brutally attacked. Three persons are remanded. SDPI leaders' action was present behind this incident. BJP demands immediate actions against not only these 3 SDPI workers but also leaders should be arrested and high level inquiry should be conducted." (ANI)

