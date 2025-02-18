Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) For the first time in the country, the Kerala Drugs Control Department is preparing to collect and scientifically dispose of expired and unused drugs.

State Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that the department is developing a programme called "nPROUD" (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs) in this regard.

As part of the initiative, facilities will be provided to collect unused drugs from households or to deposit them in designated places, she said in a statement.

"This is the first time in the country that such a programme is being designed and executed at the government level," George said.

The programme will initially be implemented in Kozhikode Corporation and Ulliyeri panchayat in the northern district, she added, noting that the project will later be extended across the state.

"Expired and unused medicines should not be thrown carelessly into the soil and water bodies. This leads to antimicrobial resistance, health issues, and environmental pollution," the minister said, explaining the significance of the initiative.

The Drug Control Department is implementing this unique initiative as there is no adequate system in place to collect and scientifically dispose of old and expired medicines.

The provisions of the Biomedical Waste Management Act and Rules will be strictly followed during the implementation of the project, George said.

She added that local self-government institutions and the "Harithakarma Sena" (Green Army) under them will be coordinated for its execution.

The collected drugs will be scientifically treated and disposed of at the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) waste treatment plant, which is recognised by both state and central environment departments, she said.

The health minister will inaugurate the initiative in Kozhikode on February 22, an official statement said.

