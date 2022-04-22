Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 22 (PTI) The Kerala government is set to launch a campaign to detect adulteration of food items, State Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

George said the Food Safety Department would launch "Nalla Bhakshanam Naadinte Aavashyam" which means the nation has a right to good food, and a campaign to detect adulterated food.

"As part of the campaign, programmes will be organised to create awareness among the public. Food safety inspection will be strengthened in all districts. The aim is to make available food safe to consume," George said in a release.

The Health Minister said as part of the campaign "Operation Matsya" was launched to detect adulterated fish.

"Kerala is the first State with a mobile food safety inspection unit in all the districts. With the help of such units, we can detect the adulterated food in a fast manner. Inspection will be strengthened in markets and shops," George said.

The release further said if the public has any complaint that food is adulterated, they can contact 1800 425 1125, a toll-free number.

The Food Safety Department has conducted 696 inspections in the last three days at various locations across the State to detect presence of stale fish in the market.

The release said the authorities have destroyed 1,925 kg of stale fish.

