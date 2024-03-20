Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan has accused Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA, MM Mani, of disparaging Congress leaders to camouflage the close association between CPM and the BJP and their business transactions.

Satheeshan stressed that even with the potential alliance between BJP and CPM, the two parties will not be able to defeat the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Satheeshan expressed confidence in the electorate's discernment, asserting, "The people will give them a befitting reply in the elections."

Earlier on Tuesday during a speech in Idukki the CPI(M) MLA Mani allegedly used disparaging remarks about UDF incumbent and Congress candidate from the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, Dean Kuriakose.

On March 18, Satheesan alleged that there is an unholy nexus between CPI(M) and BJP and central agencies CBI and ED were not questioning Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC Lavalin case which was postponed for 38 times.

"A few years back, opposition in Kerala had made an allegation that there is an unholy nexus between CPI(M) and BJP and we had brought evidence to prove that," said Satheesan.

Pointing at the cases pending against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said, "The case against Vijayan is pending before the Supreme Court, 38 times it was postponed, CBI was not ready to appear before the court. In many cases, the CBI and ED are not ready to question Kerala CM...now the LDF convener stated that BJP will come up second place in many constituencies (in Kerala)."

Kerala will hold elections in a single phase on April 26. There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. (ANI)

