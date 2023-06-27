Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has started a probe against state Congress chief K Sudhakaran in a school fund misappropriation case, days after he was arrested for allegedly receiving funds from a fake antique dealer.

The investigation agency has sent a notice to the former state minister seeking details of the salary of his wife Smitha from the school she worked from 2001 onwards. The agency also issued notice to Sudhakaran's wife seeking the details of her salary.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Four Critically Injured in Gun-Battle Between CPI-M, TMC Activists in Murshidabad.

The development is based on KPCC chief Sudhakaran's former driver Prasanth Babu's complaint, which he had filed two years back in 2021 seeking a probe against Sudhakaran alleging misappropriation of Rs 16 crore collected for purchasing a school in Kannur district.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan visited Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Sets Communal Harmony Example: Muslims To Celebrate Bakrid Day After Ashadi Ekadashi in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur.

In the meeting, the national leadership of Congress was apprised of the latest developments of its Kerala unit. Issues regarding CM Pinarayi Vijayan government's vindictive attitude towards opposition party leaders and the organisational issues were discussed with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also came down heavily on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM and his party proved that "they are not a worthy ally for anyone in the fight against the fascist rule in the country".

Sudhakaran was arrested in a separate case for allegedly receiving funds from fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran's arrest on June 23, came barely hours after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Congress heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended a joint Opposition meeting in Patna. The meeting was aimed at creating a roadmap for a national front against the BJP at the Centre.

However, Sudhakaran was later released on bail in line with an interim bail order of the High Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)