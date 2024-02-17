Kannur (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): A wild elephant attacked a group of Maoists in Kannur on Friday; however, members of the group survived the attack and escaped.

A person, who is suspected to be a Maoist and was injured in the attack, is now under police custody.

The police have gotten him admitted to the Kannur Government Medical College for treatment.

A police investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

